TNI Morning News Headlines – August 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1078 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday including 605 quarantine and 436 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 372 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (147).

➡️ Odisha reports single-day spike of 65 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including Khordha (20), Cuttack (12), Nayagarh (6), Angul (5). With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 6,630.

➡️ As many as 68,724 samples were tested yesterday in Odisha.

➡️ Balasore: Medium range cruise missile Nirbhay-ITCM successfully test-fired from launch-pad 3 at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Chandipur #Odisha at 9:55 am today.

➡️ Odisha’s Olympian Hockey players get Heroes’ welcome on return.

➡️ 2 killed, 1 critically injured after an onion-laden truck, en-route to West Bengal from Nashik plunged into a 100-feet deep gorge near Bangiriposhi on NH-49 in Mayurbhanj district today.

India News

➡️ India reports 38,353 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours, lowest in 140 days.

➡️ Active cases stands at 3,86,351. Recovery Rate is currently at 97.45%.

➡️ 48,50,56,507 samples tested till 10th August 2021, for COVID-19. Of these 17,77,962 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

➡️ More than 52.56 crore (52,56,35,710) vaccine doses have been provided to States/UTs so far.

➡️ DCGI gives nod to conduct study of Mix & Match of Covishield & Covaxin Vaccination.

➡️ ISRO to launch the country’s first ever state-of-the-art agile Geostationary Earth Observation satellite EOS-03, on a GSLVF 10 Rocket LV from SHAR spaceport in India. Launch scheduled on August 12 at 0543 hrs. Countdown begins.

➡️ Lok Sabha adjourned sine die. The Monsoon Session was scheduled to go on till 13th August.

➡️ Maharashtra Govt announces new IT Excellence Award for Institutes; to be named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decides to charge penalties on banks for non-availability of cash in ATMs.

➡️ Neeraj Chopra eyes World Championships title next year.

➡️ Sensex rises 149.24 pts to 54,703.90 in opening session, Nifty advances 46.95 pts to 16,327.05.

➡️ Net direct tax collection grew by 95 pc to Rs 3.40 lakh Cr in FY 21-22: CBDT.

World News

➡️ N.Korea slams South over joint military drills with US.

➡️ US President Joe Biden says Afghan leaders must ‘fight for their nation’ as Taliban gains.

➡️ China sentences Canadian to 11 years in case tied to Hauwei.

➡️ New COVID variants will continue to emerge: Wuhan’s ‘bat woman’s warning to the world.

➡️ Moderna’s vaccine may be best against Delta: Study.

➡️ New York Governor Andrew Cuomo resigns over sexual harassment allegations.

➡️ Delta’s spread from Sydney triggers another Australian Lockdown.