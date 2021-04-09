TNI Morning News Headlines – April 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 1,282 new Covid-19 cases including 755 quarantine & 527 local contact cases, 1 death in 24 Hours. Death toll mounts to 1924 in the State.

➡️ Sundargarh reports maximum 224 Covid 19 cases followed by Khordha (192), Kalahandi (108), Bargarh (84), Nuapada (82), Sambalpur (82), Cuttack (63).

➡️ Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to address the people of Odisha at 4 PM today.

➡️ A senior servitor of Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri tests positive for Covid 19.

➡️ Covid-19 Resurgence: Ganjam District Administration imposes fresh testrictions, Gopalpur and Sunapur beaches will remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, Ramalingeshwar park and Tampra will be closed on Mondays and Tara Tarini Temple ob Wednesdays.

➡️ Covid-19 Resurgence: Public Transport suspended to Chhattisgarh; Odisha Government requests Railway Board to cancel Train Services to Chhattisgarh.

➡️ 12 Odias succumb to COVID 19 in Gujarat in last 10 days: Reports.

➡️ Amid fear of the COVID-19 upsurge, total of 1,25,880 students are attempting Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET)-2021 offline.

➡️ Utkal University Students hold demonstration protesting against closure of educational institutions and hostels in Bhubaneswar following rise in Covid 19 cases.

➡️ Chaiti Parba of Maa Tarini kicks off in Keonjhar.

➡️ Low voter turnout in Panchayat Polls in Kotia Cluster Of the total 1,291 voters in Neradibalsa booth only 223 voters cast their vote.

➡️ Dutee Chand to receive Chhattisgarh Veerni Award.

India News

➡️ India records highest daily spike of over 1.31 lakh COVID-19 cases; India reports 1,31,968 new COVID 19 cases, 61,899 discharges, and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,30,60,542 including 9,79,608 active cases, 1,19,13,292 cured cases & 1,67,642 deaths.

➡️ 25,40,41,584 samples tested for COVID 19 up to 8th April 2021. Of these 13,64,205 samples were tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 9,43,34,262 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 90 students of Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar district test Covid positive.

➡️ Jammu & Kashmir: Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH) chief terrorist Imtiyaz Shah killed in Tral encounter.

➡️ Mumbai reported 8,938 new COVID 19 cases & 23 deaths yesterday.

➡️ Maharashtra: Migrant labourers leave Mumbai in packed trains fearing lockdown.

➡️ Rupee slips 17 paise to 74.75 against US dollar in early trade.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 133.7 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.90 Million.

➡️ US reports over 20,000 Coronavirus Variants Infections.

➡️ Scientists predict 2nd Covid Wave to peak between April 15-20.

➡️ 1 killed, several critical in Texas Shooting.

➡️ Serum Institute of India fully refunds South Africa for Covid-19 vaccines.

➡️ India-Russia relations not influenced by ties with other countries: external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.