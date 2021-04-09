Odisha CM launches Mask Abhijan for 14 Days

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched ‘Mask Abhijan’ for 14 Days while addressing the people of the State at 4 pm today.

This comes just when the State is witnessing the second wave of Covid infections.

The CM appealed people to wear the masks properly to curb the rise of infections, not by hanging the mask in the neck but by fully covering the nose and mouth.

Naveen also asked mothers to enforce Masks at home.

The penalty for not wearing a mask in public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been doubled. Mask fine has been increased to Rs 2000 for the first & second offence. Rs 5000 fine will be imposed for the subsequent offence.