100-Word Edit: Night Curfew returns to Delhi

The inevitable has happened. With a massive Covid-19 surge in the NCR, Delhi Government had to impose night curfew from 10 PM to 5 AM till April 30.

The move is aimed at reducing the crowd in hangout places, bars, pubs, theatres and restaurants during night hours. This is the time when people adopt a casual approach and flout mask and social distancing norms.

Delhi reported 3548 new Covid-19 cases on 5th April and 4,033 cases on 4th April. Active cases in the National Capital now stand at 14,579. Buck stops with the people only. It’s time to stay alert!