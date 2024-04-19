TNI Morning News Headlines – April 19, 2024

➡️Odisha is likely to continue extreme heatwave for the next 48 hours. IMD issues Orange warning for 18 Odisha districts.
➡️Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art at Puri beach urging voters to exercise their franchise.
➡️4.8 kgs GOLD worth Rs. 2.82 crore seized from Bhubaneswar airport in couple of days.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting for the first phase of world’s biggest election begins in 102 constituencies across 21 states and Union Territories.
➡️Lok Sabha Elections: Assam and Jammu & Kashmir record 11.15% and 10.43% voter turnout till 9 am. Lakshadweep lowest at 5.59% while Tripura highest at 15.21%. Over 15% votes polled till 9 am in 3 West Bengal Lok Sabha seats.
Related Posts
➡️Assembly Elections 2024: Arunachal Pradesh & Sikkim record 6.44% & 7.90% voter turnout till 9 am.
➡️Hyderabad BJP candidate Madhavi Latha says her incomplete viral video is circulated to create negativity. She issues clarification and apologises if any one’s sentiments are hurt.
➡️Vice-Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi appointed next Navy Chief.
➡️Gold price in India declines; 24 carat gold (10 grams) has been priced at Rs 73,800 while cost of 22 carat gold (10 grams) was recorded at Rs 67,650 in India.
➡️IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians defeat Punjab Kings by 9 runs.
➡️Israel fires missiles in retaliatory strike against Iran.
Comments are closed.