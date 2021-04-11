TNI Morning News Headlines – April 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha seals Border with Chhattisgarh qmid surge in COVID-19 cases.

➡️ Odisha Government appoints Senior IAS Officers as Observers for different districts and cities to monitor Covid management.

➡️ Under MV Act, Odisha Commerce and Transport Department asks Commissioner of Police to arrest drunken drivers in twin city.

➡️ Odisha reports 1379 new Covid-19 cases including 808 quarantine & 571 local contact cases, 1 death in 24 Hours. Death toll mounts to 1924 in the State.

➡️ Sundargarh reports maximum 317 Covid 19 cases followed by Khordha (158), Nuapada (90), Sambalpur (86), Nawarangpur (71) and Bargarh (68).

➡️ 4 teams formed to nab Gangster Suleiman Haider who escaped from police yesterday while undergoing treatment at SCB Medical College & Hospital in Cuttack.

India News

➡️ 3 terrorists killed in the Shopian encounter: Kashmir Zone Police.

➡️ 12 killed as Truck falls into Gorge at Chakkarnagar road near Udi in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ India reports 1,52,879 new COVID 19 cases, 90,584 recoveries and 839 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,33,58,805 including 11,08,087 active cases, 1,20,81,443 cured cases & 1,69,275 deaths.

➡️ 25,66,26,850 samples have been tested till April 10 including 14,12,047 samples tested yesterday:IMCR.

➡️ Total of 10,15,95,147 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ ‘Tika Utsav’ or Vaccine Festival begins today.

➡️ Fire breaks out in furniture market at Delhi’s Shastri Park, 8 rescued.

➡️ COVID-19: DRDO to set up hospital with 500 beds equipped with ICU facilities at Delhi Cantonment by next Sunday.

➡️ EC bans entry of political leaders in Cooh Behar for 72 hours following poll violence.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 55,411 new COVID 19 cases, 53,005 recoveries and 309 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Chhattisgarh reports 14,098 fresh COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu reports 5,989 cases, Punjab 3,294 new COVID 19 cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Delhi Government made Negative RT-PCR report mandatory for travellers arriving to the City by air, 14-day quarantine for those without report.

➡️ IPL 2021 : Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 7 wickets.

World News

➡️ Prince Philip’s funeral to be held on April 17.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 135 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 2.92 Million.

➡️ US drops an extradition request against Jabir Motiwala, the financier of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim.

➡️ Iran tests newest advanced nuclear centrifuges.

➡️ Egypt says it won’t release ‘Ever Given’ the container ship with 25-member Indian crew until its owners pay compensation.

➡️ Egypt unveils 3,000-Year-Old “Lost” City near Luxor.