TNI Evening News Headlines – April 11, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 148 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 116 Local contact cases & 32 Quarantine cases.

➡️ 459 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 340062.

➡️ A total of 47.94 lakh doses of Covid Vaxin delivered to Odisha. Another 5.4 lakh will reach the State in next 48 hrs: Union Health Ministry.

➡️ 9 Jail inmates test positive for Covid-19 in Gajapati District.

➡️ Odisha to run out of COVID 19 vaccine stock tomorrow; 900 centres run dry.

➡️ Noted sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art on Tika Utsav. ‘Tika Utsav’ is being conducted across the country today, to continue till April 14.

➡️ Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2021 Paper ‘Leak’: 3 Teachers suspended in Deogarh.

➡️ In four days, action has been taken against 44846 Covid protocol violators and penal fines amounting to Rs. 1,25,32,000 have been collected in the State: Odisha Police.

India News

➡️ 12 Militants killed in 72 Hours in Kashmir: DGP Dilbagh Singh.

➡️ India bans export of Remdesivir drug, injection till the Covid situation improves in the country.

➡️ India’s vaccination coverage crosses 10-crore mark with over 35 lakh doses given in the last 24 hours.

➡️ India accounts 8.29% of Global Covid 19 Cases; 5 States account for over 70% of India’s active cases.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ Uttar Pradesh reports 15,353 new cases, Delhi reports 10,774 new COVID19 cases, Karnataka reports 10,250, Mumbai reports 9,989 new positive cases, Nagpur 7,201, Kerala 6,986, Tamil Nadu reports 6,618, Madhya Pradesh reports 5,939 new COVID19 cases and Gujarat 5,469 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Chhattisgarh Government made Negative RT-PCR negative report mandatory for travellers arriving to the City by rail or by air.

➡️ Priyanka Gandhi writes to Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, expresses concern over CBSE Exams amid COVID.

➡️ Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be known as Sanskrit city.

➡️ An Earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh at 12:53 pm today: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ NIA arrests API Riyaz Qazi, an associate of Sachin Waze, an accused in Mansukh Hiren death case & Mukesh Ambani bomb scare case.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out at a Scrapyard in Visakhapatnam; no casualties reported.

➡️ Indian Films & TV Producers Council (IFTPC) asks Producers to conduct RT-PCR/Antigen tests of Crew.

➡️ IPL 2021 : Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) win the toss and elect to field against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

World News

➡️ US warns of ‘consequences’ if Russia acts ‘aggressively’ in Ukraine.

➡️ Thousands rush back to UK from Pakistan as ‘red list’ deadline looms; travellers raced home to the UK to avoid mandatory hotel quarantine.

➡️ United Arab Emirates names Noura al-Matroushi as country’s first female astronaut for space program.

➡️ Archaeologists discover 3,000-year-old ‘lost golden city’ in Egypt.

➡️ German Chancellor Angela Merkel drafts law for nationwide lockdown rule, curfews.