Odisha Corona Updates – April 11, 2021

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported 1379 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the state to 9370359.

Of the 1379 new cases, 808 have been reported from quarantine centres while 571 are local contacts.

According to Health Department sources, Sundargarh reported the highest of 317 new cases in past 24 hours.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha include 7979 active cases and 339603 cured/discharged in the State.

As many as 1,926 people have died in the State so far due to the Coronavirus.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Corona Updates:

➡️ Total Cases – 1379

➡️ New Cases: Sundargarh (317), Khordha (158), Nuapada (90), Sambalpur (86), Nabarangpur (71), Bargarh (68), Balangir (54), Mayurbhanj (49), Puri (43), Jharsuguda (42), Bhadrak (36), Balasore (33), Ganjam (31), Kalahandi (30), Keonjhar (30), Angul (27), Rayagada (25), Nayagarh (18), Sonepur (14), Kandhamal (10), Koraput (9,) Kendrapada (6) and Malkangiri (4).

➡️ State Pool: 35

➡️ Cumulative Tests: 9370359

➡️ Total +VE Cases: 349561 (Active Cases: 7979, Recovered: 339603, COVID Deaths: 1,926)