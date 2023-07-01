TNI Morning News Headlines -July 1, 2023

By Sree Mishra
➡️Ratha Jatra festival will come to an end today with the return of the Holy Trinity to Ratna Singhasana on Niladri Bije.
➡️Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra Murder Case: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against the deceased’s wife Bidyabharati Panda.
➡️ Members of Odisha Secretariat Seva Sangha staged black badge protest to press their several demands including raise in the basic salary of Secretariat cadre employees.
➡️Rise of high prices of vegetables in Odisha leaving consumers in utter misery.
➡️Nagpur: 25 passengers were charred to death in their sleep in a major bus accident on the Nagpur-Mumbai Super-Expressway at Buldhana.
Related Posts

Bengal school recruitment case: Saayoni Ghosh summoned again…

25 charred to death as Bus catches Fire in Maharashtra

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️Second batch of more than 4,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a secured convoy on a pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at Delhi University: India’s rich education system is the carrier of the nation’s prosperity.
➡️Delhi Metro will now allow passengers to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol, but drinking inside the metro premises will remain prohibited.
➡️Olympic Champion Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field.
➡️UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres removed India from his annual report on the impact of armed conflict on children, citing “measures taken by the Government to better protect” them.
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.