TNI Morning News Headlines -July 1, 2023

➡️Ratha Jatra festival will come to an end today with the return of the Holy Trinity to Ratna Singhasana on Niladri Bije.
➡️Soumya Ranjan Mohapatra Murder Case: A non-bailable warrant has been issued against the deceased’s wife Bidyabharati Panda.
➡️ Members of Odisha Secretariat Seva Sangha staged black badge protest to press their several demands including raise in the basic salary of Secretariat cadre employees.
➡️Rise of high prices of vegetables in Odisha leaving consumers in utter misery.
➡️Nagpur: 25 passengers were charred to death in their sleep in a major bus accident on the Nagpur-Mumbai Super-Expressway at Buldhana.
➡️Second batch of more than 4,400 pilgrims left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in a secured convoy on a pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high Amarnath cave shrine.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement at Delhi University: India’s rich education system is the carrier of the nation’s prosperity.
➡️Delhi Metro will now allow passengers to carry two sealed bottles of alcohol, but drinking inside the metro premises will remain prohibited.
➡️Olympic Champion Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra clinched his second straight podium finish of the season at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in a star-studded field.
➡️UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres removed India from his annual report on the impact of armed conflict on children, citing “measures taken by the Government to better protect” them.
