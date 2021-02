TNI Bureau: Popular TV Anchor Vikas Sharma, known for his 9 AM prime time show ‘Yeh Bharat Ki Baat Hai’ on Republic Bharat, passed away owing to post Covid-19 complications.

Vikas Sharma was 35. He breathed his last at the Kailash Hospital in Sector 71, Noida. His mortal remains will be taken to Kanpur where he will be cremated.

Vikas is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. Republic TV Network as well as the journalist fraternity mourned his sudden demise.