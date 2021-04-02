Covid Surge in Western Odisha

TNI Bureau: While two Districts – Malkangiri and Gajapati remain Covid Free as on today, there has been a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the Western Odisha districts.

Among those, Nuapada, Kalahandi and Bargarh are worst hit. Situation in Sambalpur and Balangir are also alarming. The rising number of Covid cases in these districts are attributed to spike in Corona cases in Chhattisgarh.

With 4,174 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours, active cases in Chhattisgarh has gone up to 31,858. Durg district which has 10,489 active cases, will be under complete lockdown from April 6th till 14th.

Yes, Khordha and Cuttack Districts are worst hit when it comes to Coastal Odisha. Khordha now has 396 active cases of Coronavirus while Cuttack has 180 active cases.

With a sharp rise in Corona cases in the last 7-10 days, Nuapada district now has 261 active cases of Covid-19. Kalahandi has 214 active cases as on April 2nd. Bargarh district too has 201 active cases followed by Sambalpur (94) and Balangir (65).

Among others, Sundargarh district is badly affected by Covid-19 with 232 active cases.