TNI Morning News Headlines – April 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha crosses 8000-Mark in Daily Covid 19 cases with single-day spike of 8386 COVID-19 cases including 4781 from quarantine centres and 3605 from local contacts.

➡️ 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 3 each from Puri, Rayagada, 1 each from Sundargarh, Khordha, Ganjam and Boudh. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 2,017.

➡️ Ganjam administration announces shops to remain closed from 2pm to 5 am.

➡️ MBBS exams in medical colleges under Utkal University postponed till further notice.

➡️ 90,000 doses of Covishield will reach Odisha by this evening.

➡️ Telemedicine service for people in Home Isolation launched in Odisha.

India News

➡️ India reports 3,60,960 new COVID 19 cases, 2,61,162 recoveries and 3293 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 1,79,97,267 including 29,78,709 active cases, 1,48,17,371 cured cases & 2,01,187 deaths.

➡️ Total of 14,78,27,367 vaccine doses given till 7pm yesterday.

➡️ 28,27,03,789 samples were tested up to 27th April 2021, for COVID 19. Of these 17,23,912 samples were tested yesterday: IMCR.

➡️ Massive Earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hits Assam; tremors felt in West Bengal, across Northeast.

➡️ 4 patients die after a fire broke out at Prime Criticare Hospital in Mumbra, Thane.

➡️ Registrations for Phase 3 of Covid-19 Vaccination drive for 18 plus to begin on http://cowin.gov.in, Aarogya Setu App & UMANG App at 4 PM Today.

➡️ Former Congress MP and state minister Varsha Gaikwad’s father Eknath Gaikwad passes away in Mumbai.

➡️ Two Naxals killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli.

➡️ Central government has increased Haryana’s Oxygen quota from 162 MT to 232 MT.

World News

➡️ Indian-American NGO raises USD 4.7 Million for Covid relief; to Ship 2,184 Oxygen concentrators.

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 148.3 Million mark, death toll surged to more than 3.13 Million.

➡️ Canada announces funding of $10 million support in response to COVID-19 in India.

➡️ Brazil health regulator rejects Russia’s Sputnik vaccine.

➡️ China offers vaccines to South Asia, says ‘ready to support’ India.

➡️ India, Japan PMs discuss cooperation to overcome Covid-19 challenges.

➡️ Sri Lanka cabinet approves proposed ban on burqas in public.