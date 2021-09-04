TNI Evening News Headlines – September 4, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Ace shuttler from Odisha, Pramod Bhagat wins India’s first ever Gold medal in Para Badminton at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

➡️ Election Commission of India announces date for holding bye-election to Pipili Assembly Constituency in Odisha. Assembly Bypolls in Pipili on September 30, 2021. Counting on 3rd October.

➡️ Odisha Government approves 10 investment proposals worth 2171.82 crore.

➡️ Congress MLA from Jeypore, Tara Prasad Bahinipati falls ill while protesting near Speaker’s podium over the recent farmer suicide in Bolangir.

➡️ 280 Adarsha Vidyalaya Class 10 meritorious students get scholarship in Odisha.

➡️ BTech graduate arrested with brown sugar worth over Rs 1 crore near Kumabasta petrol pump in Khordha.

➡️ College of Engineering and Technology (CET), Bhubaneswar will be known as a non-affiliating unitary university after passing of the Odisha University of Technology and Research Bill, 2021.

India News

➡️ India administered more than 62.25 lakh COVID vaccine doses today, taking total vaccination coverage to over 68 crores (68,37,29,058): Union Health Ministry.

➡️ Kerala has reports 29,682 new COVID-19 cases, 25,910 recoveries and 142 deaths today.

➡️ Mumbai becomes the first district in entire India to administer more than 1 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi may visit USA later this month to attend the UNGA Meet.

➡️ BJP MLA Soumen Roy joins Trinamool Congress, 4th Legislator to switch after West Bengal Polls.

➡️ Magnitude 4.4 earthquake hit Changlang in Arunachal Pradesh at 5:35 pm today.

➡️ Salman, Katrina meet Turkish minister over lunch after shooting for ‘Tiger 3’.

➡️ India vs England 4th Test, Day 3: India 191 and 199/1 lead England (290) by 100 runs at Tea.

➡️ Avani Lekhara will be the flag bearer of the Indian Contingent for the closing ceremony of Tokyo Paralympics tomorrow.

World News

➡️ Afghan women stage rally demanding inclusion in new Taliban Government.

➡️ US to Fund Humanitarian Aid for Afghanistan, but not the Taliban-led Govt.

➡️ Philippines to lift coronavirus travel ban on 10 countries including India.

➡️ Google locks Afghan Government accounts as Taliban seek emails: Source.