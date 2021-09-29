Cyclone Gulab to become Cyclone Shaheen

The low-pressure area created due to Cyclone Storm Gulab is now in the Gujarat coast, Northeast Arabian Sea.

By Sagarika Satapathy
Cyclone Gulab to become Cyclone Shaheen
Insight Bureau:  Although ‘Cyclone Gulab’ has weakened, it has taken the shape of another storm. The low-pressure area created due to Cyclone Storm Gulab is now in the Gujarat coast, Northeast Arabian Sea.

It will intensify into a Depression by September 30. From October 1, it will become a new cyclone named ‘Shaheen’.

Fishermen & ships are advised not to venture into the north & adjoining the central Arabian Sea and along & off Gujarat & north Maharashtra coasts till Oct 3, 2021.

