TNI Evening News Headlines – October 7, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 267 more COVID positive cases & 144 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 183 local contact cases and 84 quarantine cases.

➡️ 522 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1017116.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes New BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Puri district.

➡️ Toy train ride at Nandankanan Zoological Park in Bhubaneswar to roll out from Friday (October 8).

➡️ Odisha Weather Update: IMD informs a low pressure area is very likely to form over north Andaman Sea around 10th October, issues yellow warning for 9 districts – Sundargarh, Bargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Angul, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore.

➡️ Three Tourists swept away while taking bath at the sea in Puri; 2 rescued, 1 missing.

➡️ Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Assocoaition (OSSTA) releases Test Paper for Class-X students.

➡️ Preliminary post-mortem report of elephant stranded at Mundali barrage in Mahanadi reveals that the tusker was died due to cardiac arrest.

India News

➡️ Mumbai court sends Aryan Khan, seven other accused in 14-day judicial custody in drug seizure case. Aryan Khan will file a bail petition before the court tomorrow.

➡️ PM Modi inaugurates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants across 35 States & UTs.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates a 450 bedded Government Teaching hospital at Chamarajanagar Institute of Medical Sciences in #Karnataka.

➡️ A total of 28 civilians have been killed by terrorists in 2021.

➡️ Terrorists handlers across got frustrated, changed their strategy & started targeting unarmed policemen, politicians, civilians from minority communities including women: Kashmir IG.

➡️ Ministry of Home Affairs will begin granting fresh tourist visas to foreigners coming to India through chartered flights from October 15

➡️ West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee takes oath as MLA.

➡️ West Bengal: BJP leader Sabyasachi Dutta joins Trinamool Congress.

➡️ Lakhimpur Kheri Incident: Two Arrested, Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son summoned.

➡️ Kerala reports 12,288 new COVID cases, 15,808 recoveries, and 141 deaths today.

➡️ Ministry of Railways has extended its #COVID19 guidelines for six months.

World News

➡️ Tanzanian novelist Abdulrazak Gurnah wins Nobel Prize in Literature.

➡️ Russian President Vladimir Putin blames Europe for gas price crisis, critics accuse Moscow of intentionally limiting supply.

➡️ 6.1-Magnitude Earthquake shakes Tokyo, no Tsunami warning.

➡️ The World Health Organization (WHO) approved World’s first Malaria Vaccine.

➡️ CSKvPBKS: Punjab Kings beat Chennai Super Kings by six wickets in the Indian Premier League.