PM Modi inaugurates 35 PSA Oxygen Plants including 4 in Odisha

Insight Bureau: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday inaugurated 35 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) Oxygen Plants established under PM CARES to the nation across 35 States and Union Territories including 4 in Odisha in an event held at AIIMS Rishikesh, Uttarakhand.

Indian Oil has installed and commissioned four PSA oxygen plant in subdivision Hospital at Talcher (Angul), District Head Quarter Hospital at Puri, Vikash Multi Speciality Hospital at Bargarh and District Head Quarter Hospital at Sambalpur.

For Odisha, 75 MT of liquid medical oxygen per day have been sanctioned under PM Cares out of which 71 MT of LMO have already been commissioned by IndianOil.

The project to commission a PSA oxygen plant in each district of the country was executed while dealing with complex challenges of hilly areas, islands and territories with difficult terrain. Operations and maintenance of these plants have been ensured by training more than 7,000 personnel.

With this, all districts of the country will now have commissioned PSA Oxygen Plants.