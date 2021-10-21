TNI Evening News Headlines – October 21, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 233 more COVID positive cases & 215 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 169 local contact cases and 64 quarantine cases.

➡️ 573 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1024422.

➡️ 100 monuments including Sun Temple in Konark lit up in Tri-colour on the day of India achieving 100 cr Covid vaccination mark.

➡️ Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Kegaon police station of Kalahandi district who refused to lodge missing complaint of Mamita Meher’s family, suspended.

➡️ Mamita Meher case: Odisha Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra used to visit girls hostel, Govind Sahu ran sex racket in the educational institution, a student reveals.

➡️ Mamita Meher murder case: Another accused Govind Sahu’s close aide Radhe arrested.

➡️ Odisha to begin process for COVID Vaccination of kids above 2 years from tomorrow.

India News

➡️ Cabinet approves dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) by 3 pc.

➡️ Kerala reports 8733 new COVID-19 case, 9855 recoveries and 118 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Gurugram hospital removes world’s largest chest tumour weighing over 13 kgs.

➡️ NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan’s residence ‘Mannat’.

➡️ Aryan Khan’s judicial custody extended till October 30.

➡️ NCB summons Ananya Panday on basis of WhatsApp chats on Aryan Khan’s phone. She will appear before NCB once again for questioning, at 11 am tomorrow.

➡️ K L Rahul announced realme’s new brand ambassador.

➡️ JSW Steel Q2 net profit jumps over four-fold to Rs 7,179 crore: Co filing.

World News

➡️ Flights cancelled, schools closed as China tries to stamp out new Covid-19 outbreak.

➡️ Twitter launches live scorecard ahead of T20 World Cup.

➡️ Elizabeth Truss, Secretary of State, United Kingdom will pay an official visit to India from 22-24 October.

➡️ Pakistan PM Imran Khan accused of selling gifts he received from other country heads