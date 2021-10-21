IPL in Odisha? Naveen Jindal eyes Cuttack Franchise

Insight Bureau: Odisha, considered as a Sports Hub now, may join the Indian Premier League if we believe the reports in national media. According to the reports, Cuttack may enter the list of franchises when BCCI finalises the list for the next season.

Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) Chairman Naveen Jindal is said to be interested in buying the Cuttack franchise if gets the nod. With massive business interest in Odisha, Jindal is hopeful of tapping the cricket crazy youths in the state.

The BCCI had put up 6 cities — Guwahati, Ranchi, Cuttack, Ahmedabad, Lucknow and Dharamsala for sale.

Apart from Naveen Jindal, English Premier League heavyweights Manchester United has reportedly shown interest in buying an IPL franchise in India.