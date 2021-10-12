TNI Evening News Headlines – October 12, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 234 more COVID positive cases & 156 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 182 local contact cases and 52 quarantine cases.

➡️ 546 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1019764.

➡️ 3 Maoists including 2 women cadres were gunned down in exchange of fire with the security forces in Malkangiri.

➡️ Massive fire break out at the Taratarini Temple in Ganjam district. No causalities were reported.

➡️ Mayurbhanj OAS Association condemns Union Minister Bishweswar Tudu’s behaviour to Rudra Narayan Mohanty, president of the OAS Association and additional collector of Mayurbhanj; joined duty wearing black badges as a mark of protest.

➡️ 6 year old Odisha boy killed in Leopard Attack near Chhattisgarh Temple.

➡️ Preliminary details from post mortem report reveal senior journalist Navin Das’ son Manish Anurag died of suffocation.

India News

➡️ Domestic flights to resume without capacity restrictions from October 10 in India.

➡️ India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage crosses the 96 crore mark today. More than 46 lakh (46,23,892) doses have been administered till 7 pm today: Government of India.

➡️ Former HRD Secretary Amit Khare appointed Advisor in PMO.

➡️ Manoj Tiwari hit by Water Canon during protest in Delhi, was rushed to the Safdarjung hospital for treatment and is stable now.

➡️ Cabinet approves affiliation of 100 Schools in Government and private sector with Sainik School Society. New Schools to admit 5,000 students in class VI from academic year 2022-23.

➡️ Cabinet approves the continuation of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) till 2025-26 for sustainable outcomes. Financial outlay of ₹1,41,600 crores for SBM-U 2.0, 2.5 times more than the first phase of the mission.

➡️ Cabinet approves Rs 28,655 crore additional subsidy for phosphatic, potassic fertilisers

➡️ University Grants Commission (UGC), in view of the COVID-19 has decided to extend the date of applicability of Ph.D. as a mandatory qualification for direct recruitment of Assistant Professors in Departments of Universities from 1st July 2021 to 1st July 2023

➡️ “MS Dhoni is not charging any honorarium for his services as the mentor of Indian team for the T20 World Cup,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

World News

➡️ Afghanistan shouldn’t become source of radicalisation, terror: PM Modi at G20 Extraordinary Leaders’ Summit.

➡️ Indian-origin cardiologist among 2 killed in California plane crash.

➡️ First nuclear reactor pressure vessel installed at Bangladesh atomic power plant.

➡️ Piyush Goyal meets Italian Foreign Minister ahead of G20 Trade Ministers’ meeting today.