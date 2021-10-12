Manish Anurag died of Suffocation, says Postmortem Report

Insight Bureau: The postmortem report of Manish Anurag, son of Senior Journalist Navin Das, revealed that he died of suffocation. However, the report was inconclusive whether he died of suffocation inside the water or outside. No external injuries were found on his body.

Meanwhile, the undigested food in his stomach has been sent for testing. The hospital is conducting diatom, viscera, and various other tests to reveal the actual reason behind Manish’s death.

The Police have recovered the car in which Manish had gone with two of his friends to Hotel South City located in Patrapada. One of his friends has been detained while another is absconding.

It is worthwhile to mention that Tamando police has sealed Hotel South City. Manish had entered the bar at the hotel at around midnight and stayed there for a few hours along with his friends.

