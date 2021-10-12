Coming Up: Multi-Storey Building for Odisha MLAs at Rs 400 Cr

Insight Bureau: A multi-storey building will be built for the legislators to end the “accommodation shortage”. Total cost for the project will be Rs 400 crore. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro has directed to take immediate steps to build the facility.

On Monday the plan was reviewed at the Speaker’s chamber under the chairmanship of Dr. Patro. It has been decided to build a multi-storey residential building in Bhubaneswar, where all kinds of facilities will be available.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

In the initial phase, the state government has allocated Rs 80 crore for the project, while the total cost of the project is estimated at Rs 400 crore. In the supplementary budget, the government is making arrangements to provide Rs 50 crore in a separate head of account.

The meeting was attended by senior officials of the Public Works Department, Director of the Property Department, Managing Director of the Odisha Housing Board, Assembly Secretary Dashrathi Satpathy.