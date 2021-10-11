‘Vidrohi’ featuring Heroics of Baxi Jagabandhu on Star Plus; Know the timing

Insight Bureau: TV series ‘Vidrohi’ featuring the legend of Baxi Jagabandhu Bidyadhar Mohapatra Bhramarbar Ray, leader of the historic Paika Revolt of 1817 in Odisha’s Khordha started on Star Plus and Disney+ Hotstar from today.

Vidrohi will telecast from Monday to Friday at 6:30pm on Star Plus channel. The show will also available for online streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Paikas of Khordha headed by Buxi Jagabandhu had raised their voice against heavy taxation and illegal encroachment of the tax-free lands and restriction on salt by the British Rule.

Starting from the year of 1817, the Paika Revolt ended after a period of 10 long years.

Actor Sharad Malhotra has been roped in to play the role of Baxi Jagabandhu.

Odia actress Sulagna Panigrahi & TV actress and model Hemal Ingle are playing a lead role opposite Sharad Malhotra in ‘Vidrohi’.