TNI Evening News Headlines – November 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 96 more COVID positive cases & 128 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 77 local contact cases and 19 quarantine cases.

➡️ 235 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1037387.

➡️ OJEE announces dates for MBBS & BDS counselling; online counselling process to begin from November 29.

➡️ Odisha CM distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Boudh. Around 3.72 lakh people of the district will be benefited.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik dedicates various development projects in the district.

➡️ Hardcore criminal Dillip Nayak killed in road accident at Ankuli near Berhampur in Ganjam District.

➡️ Odisha Police seize property of Brown Sugar smuggler worth crores in Khordha District.

➡️ Winter Session of Odisha Assembly to commence from December 1; MLAs, Assembly Staff and Journos to undergo RT PCR Test. Three days (November 28, 29 and 30) have been fixed for the exercise.

India News

➡️ PM Modi lays foundation stone of Noida International Airport in Jewar.

➡️ Maharashtra Government to restart offline school for all classes from December 1.

➡️ Covid cases in Karnataka Medical College rise to 66.

➡️ A 14-year-old boy from PoK apprehended on LoC Poonch by the Indian Army. An investigation is going on.

➡️ East Coast Railway announces that passengers now can avail train journey with Monthly Season Ticket (MST)/ Quarterly Season Ticket (QST) in following 24 pairs of trains in ECoR jurisdiction.

➡️ India and UK agreed to work closely with each other and hold regular consultations on addressing the challenges to cyber deterrence and for building effective cyber deterrence strategies: Ministry of External Affairs.

World News

➡️ South Africa detects new COVID-19 variant.

➡️ Foreign ministers of Russia-India-China (RIC) to meet on November 26.

➡️ New Covid Variant in South Africa has 10 Mutations, 8 more than Delta.

➡️ Germany’s Covid Deaths cross 100,000 Mark as fourth wave hits.

➡️ Sweden’s first woman PM Magdalena Andersson resigns on first day of appointment.