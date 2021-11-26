TNI Morning News Headlines – November 26, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 219 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 131 quarantine and 88 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reported 96 new Covid cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY Smart Cards and dedicates development projects in Subarnapur.

➡️ Cyclone Jawad may form over Bay of Bengal around December 4-5, predicts IMD.

➡️ Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan writes to Minister of Civil Aviation for Bhubaneswar-Dubai flight.

➡️ FIH Odisha Junior Hockey World Cup 2021: India record first win by defeating Canada 13-1

India News

➡️ India reports 10,549 new cases, 488 deaths and 9,868 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Active caseload stands at 1,10,133: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

➡️ India pays tribute to the heroes who laid down their lives for the security of Mumbai during the 26/11 attacks.

➡️ President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and other political leaders take part in Constitution Day celebrations at the Central Hall of the Parliament.

➡️ Centre asks States, UTs for ‘rigorous screening’ of fliers to these countries.

➡️ Popular Malayalam lyricist Bichu Thirumala no more.

➡️ Sensex plunges more than 1300 points, Nifty below 17,200.

➡️ Shreyas Iyer becomes 16th Indian to score Test Hundred on debut.

World News

➡️ US to terminate Trade Retaliation case against India after Digital Tax Agreement.

➡️ Centre asks 13 states to ramp up testing.

➡️ German COVID-19 deaths pass 100,000 mark as fourth wave takes hold.