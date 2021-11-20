TNI Evening News Headlines – November 20, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 70 more COVID positive cases & 89 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 45 local contact cases and 25 quarantine cases.

➡️ 263 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1036230.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY cards in Dhenkanal & Angul; inaugurates Various Developmental Projects.

➡️ The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha fixes speed limit for vehicles on National Highways at 60 kilometre per hour.

➡️ IMD predicts dry weather from November 25.

India News

➡️ J&K Police busts Sleeper Cell Module, 5 LeT Terrorists arrested.

➡️ All Rajasthan Ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle.

➡️ ‘Joint bank account not mandatory for spouse to get pension’: Union Government.

➡️ Renowned actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini receives the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award, at IFFI 52.

➡️ No evidence of conspiracy or common intent against Aryan Khan: Bombay High Court.

➡️ Veteran Telugu actor K. Satyanarayana hospitalised again.

➡️ Indian Premier League 2022 will take place in India, confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

World News

➡️ 11 -year-old boy sexually assaulted and murdered in Pakistan’s Sindh: Reports.

➡️ Amazon Made Accused In Marijuana Sale Through Its Portal.

➡️ Austria reimposes Covid lockdown from Monday, plans to make vaccines compulsory.

➡️ Japan to hold Quad summit next year, Taiwan is the focus.