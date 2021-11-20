TNI Evening News Headlines – November 20, 2021
Key News Headlines of November 20, 2021. Details Below
Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 70 more COVID positive cases & 89 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 45 local contact cases and 25 quarantine cases.
➡️ 263 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1036230.
➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY cards in Dhenkanal & Angul; inaugurates Various Developmental Projects.
➡️ The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha fixes speed limit for vehicles on National Highways at 60 kilometre per hour.
➡️ IMD predicts dry weather from November 25.
India News
➡️ J&K Police busts Sleeper Cell Module, 5 LeT Terrorists arrested.
➡️ All Rajasthan Ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle.
➡️ ‘Joint bank account not mandatory for spouse to get pension’: Union Government.
➡️ Renowned actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini receives the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award, at IFFI 52.
➡️ No evidence of conspiracy or common intent against Aryan Khan: Bombay High Court.
➡️ Veteran Telugu actor K. Satyanarayana hospitalised again.
➡️ Indian Premier League 2022 will take place in India, confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.
World News
➡️ 11 -year-old boy sexually assaulted and murdered in Pakistan’s Sindh: Reports.
➡️ Amazon Made Accused In Marijuana Sale Through Its Portal.
➡️ Austria reimposes Covid lockdown from Monday, plans to make vaccines compulsory.
➡️ Japan to hold Quad summit next year, Taiwan is the focus.
