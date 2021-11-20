TNI Evening News Headlines – November 20, 2021

Key News Headlines of November 20, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
75 young aspiring Film makers have been selected from across the country to attend IFFI 52 as special guests today.
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 70 more COVID positive cases & 89 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 45 local contact cases and 25 quarantine cases.

➡️ 263 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 1036230.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik distributes BSKY cards in Dhenkanal & Angul; inaugurates Various Developmental Projects.

➡️ The State Transport Authority (STA), Odisha fixes speed limit for vehicles on National Highways at 60 kilometre per hour.

➡️ IMD predicts dry weather from November 25.

India News

➡️ J&K Police busts Sleeper Cell Module, 5 LeT Terrorists arrested.

➡️ All Rajasthan Ministers resign ahead of Cabinet reshuffle.

➡️ ‘Joint bank account not mandatory for spouse to get pension’: Union Government.

➡️ Renowned actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini receives the Indian Film Personality of the Year 2021 Award, at IFFI 52.

➡️ No evidence of conspiracy or common intent against Aryan Khan: Bombay High Court.

➡️ Veteran Telugu actor K. Satyanarayana hospitalised again.

➡️ Indian Premier League 2022 will take place in India, confirms BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

World News

➡️ 11 -year-old boy sexually assaulted and murdered in Pakistan’s Sindh: Reports.

➡️ Amazon Made Accused In Marijuana Sale Through Its Portal.

➡️ Austria reimposes Covid lockdown from Monday, plans to make vaccines compulsory.

➡️ Japan to hold Quad summit next year, Taiwan is the focus.

 

