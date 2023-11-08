TNI Evening News Headlines – November 08, 2023

➡️Odisha private bus association threatens strike from December 1; dharna in front of Assembly on November 22.
➡️MEMU passenger train on its way to Sambalpur from Jharsuguda derails near Sarala after hitting a cow.
➡️Producer Tutu Nayak released from jail after SDJM Court in Bhubaneswar grants bail; Tutu Nayak was arrested on charges of slapping a lady journalist.
➡️Mortal remains of BSF jawan Prakash Chandra Sial reach his village Gopalpur in Balasore.
➡️Over a hundred prominent personalities having affiliation with Biju Janata Dal and Congress joined Bharatiya Janata Party in Odisha today.
➡️Laxmi Puja immersion ceremony held in Dhenkanal.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and JP Nadda visit L K Advani’s residence to wish him on his birthday.
➡️Delhi High Court refuses to entertain petition challenging Chhath Puja ban.
➡️NASA satellite images reveal expanding toxic smoke over Delhi. Delhi Government plans to induce artificial rain.
➡️Jharkhand ATS arrested two ISIS operatives from Godda and Hazaribagh.
➡️Mizoram elections: Re-election to be held at 13-Muallungthu polling station in 20-Aizawal South III Assembly constituency on 10th November 2023.
➡️Mohammed Siraj takes over top spot in ODI Bowlers Rankings.
➡️England beat Netherlands by 160 runs in their penultimate World Cup match in Pune.
