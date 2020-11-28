TNI Evening News Headlines – November 28, 2020

Odisha News

👉 Dutee Chand included in Core Group of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for Olympics preparation.

👉 Police IG Arun Bothra to lead the five member SIT formed to probe the Nayagarh ‘Pari’ murder case.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 43 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 9 quarantine, 34 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30691 in the Capital City.

👉 46 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 802 Covid-19 recoveries today including 104 from Khordha, 80 from Sundargarh and 70 from Cuttack. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 310549.

👉 ‘Surya’, ‘Chandra’ ornaments of Srimandir deities go missing, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) to probe.

👉 All departments of the State Government and sub-ordinate offices in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack will function with 75% Staff in December.

👉 SIT to examine persons associated with DA case against Odisha cadre IFS officer.

India News

👉 Union Home Minister Amit Shah informs that Govt of India is ready to hold talks on every problem and demand with protesting farmers. Agriculture Minister has invited them on December 3 for discussion.

👉 PM Narendra Modi today undertook a 3 city tour to review the vaccine development and manufacturing process.

👉 J&K records 51.76% voting in the first phase of DDC polls; voting percentage in Jammu division is 64.2% and in Kashmir division, it is 40.65%.

👉 NSA Ajit Doval called on Sri Lanka President Gotabaya Rajapaksa. India, Sri Lanka & Maldives took stock of current maritime security environment in region & discussed mutual cooperation in areas of Maritime Awareness.

👉 Oscars 2021: Keith Gomes’ ‘Shameless’ is India’s Official Entry for Short Film.

👉 COVID vaccine distribution: India will be our priority, said Serum CEO Poonawalla.

👉 Delhi reports 4,998 new COVID-19 cases, 6,512 recoveries and 89 deaths: Delhi Health Department.

👉 Rajasthan Govt slashes rates of RT-PCR coronavirus tests by private labs to Rs 800.