Ajay returns from Qatar, thanks to Odisha-Mo Parivar

TNI Bureau: The Odisha-Mo Parivar along with Jajpur MP Sarmistha Sethi ensured return of Ajay Kumar Mallick, a plumber from Binjharpur in Jajpur district of Odisha, who had suffered a brain stroke while working in Qatar.

He was diagnosed with Brain Tumor & was treated there, but later went into Coma. When he regained consciousness, he failed to recognise people around him.

The Odisha-Mo Parivar and Jajpur MP Sarmistha Sethi swung into action after hearing this incident from representatives of Odia Mahamanch, Govardhan Dhal and Manoj Nayak.

Although efforts were made to ensure return of Ajay, the travel was delayed due to the Covid-19 restrictions.

Finally, Ajay Mallick arrived in Bhubaneswar today morning. He was admitted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital immediately. The Odisha Government will bear the expenses of his treatment, as instructed by CM Naveen Patnaik.