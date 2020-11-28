Dutee Chand included in Core Group of TOPS for Olympics preparation

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: Odisha’s ac sprinter Dutee Chand has been included in the Core Group of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) for Olympics preparation.

She is among 20 athletes selected from six disciplines.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has selected 20 athletes in the Core Group of Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) in 6 disciplines, while 7 new athletes have been included in the Developmental Group.

All these athletes will be supported towards Olympic preparation.

