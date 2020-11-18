TNI Evening News Headlines – November 18, 2020

Odisha News

👉 People above 60 & pregnant women to get priority in Vaccine distribution in Odisha: CM Naveen Patnaik.

👉 Odisha bags ‘Best Marine State’ award; Kalahandi district wins ‘Best Inland District’ award.

👉 Patnagarh police arrested seven persons on charges of murdering six persons of a family at Sanrapada village in Balangir district.

👉 Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee arrested for allegedly selling brown sugar in Odisha capital.

👉 Bhubaneswar reports 57 Covid-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours including 17 quarantine, 40 local contact cases; taking the total positive cases to 30284 in the Capital City.

👉 60 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the Capital city in the last 24 hours.

👉 Odisha records 1303 Covid-19 recoveries today including 108 from Cuttack, 103 from Anugul and 101 from Mayurbhanj. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 301777.

👉 2 more fake Journalists arrested on charges of demanding extortion money in Burla, Sambalpur.

👉 OTV MD Jagi Panda’s lawyer, PRO appear before child rights commission over minor girl rape case.

👉 Swarup Das, Bijay Shankar Das sworn in as Balasore & Tirtol MLAs.

👉 All 28 MLAs, who had undergone COVID-19 test yesterday ahead of Winter Session of Odisha Assembly, test negative for the virus.

👉 Dense fog warning issued for Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Khurda, Sundargarh, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, and Mayurbhanj.

👉 The 4th Micro Composting Centre of Bhubaneswar becomes operational today at Unit-8 for ward number 51.

India News

👉 J&K: 12 civilians injured after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Kakapora, Pulwama.

👉 Bhima Koregaon case: Bombay High Court allows activist Varavara Rao to be admitted at Nanavati hospital for 15 days of treatment. Varavara Rao’s family has been allowed to visit him as per the hospital norms.

👉 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Elect Joe Biden speaks on Indo-US Ties.

👉 BJP Worker allegedly beaten to death in West Bengal, 1 arrested.

👉 Fire breaks out at a hospital in Athwalines area of Surat; no loss of life has been reported.

👉 UP rape victim who attempted self-immolation dies in Delhi hospital.

👉 Delhi International Airport Limited achieves new height in Asia Pacific for Carbon accreditation.

👉 Former Defence Minister AK Antony tests positive for Covid-19.

👉 ‘Computer Baba’ has been granted bail by a Court in Indore today.

World News

👉 England Men’s T20 side confirms Pakistan tour in October 2021; England last toured Pakistan in 2005.

👉 Pfizer ends the Covid-19 trial with final results showing 95% efficacy.

👉 2020 Nobel Peace ceremony won’t be held in person in Oslo because of the coronavirus pandemic.