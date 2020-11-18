People above 60 & Pregnant Women to get priority in Vaccine Distribution in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday said that people above sixty and pregnant women will get priority in Covid-19 vaccine distribution along with health workers in Odisha.

The CM made this announcement while taking weekly review on Covid situation in the State.

Meanwhile, another 1303 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in the State in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of the State now stand at 301777.

