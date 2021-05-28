TNI Evening News Headlines – May 28, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 747 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 121 Quarantine cases and 626 local contact cases.

➡️ 11954 Covid patients recover in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 647133.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi visited Odisha and West Bengal to review the situation arising out of Cyclone Yaas.

➡️ Cyclone Yaas: PM Modi announces Rs 500 crore immediate assistance for Odisha.

➡️ The PM also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the seriously injured ones in the cyclone.

➡️ Police Outpost in-charge, Gopalpur, Balasore held for raping woman constable on cyclone duty.

➡️ Indian Navy continuing relief operations at cyclone-affected areas in Balasore.

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister urges Centre for assistance for long term measures to make Odisha disaster resilient.

➡️ Odisha Government extends last date for its global tender for procurement of COVID vaccines by seven days.

➡️ Odisha Govt to provide monetary assistance to 11.8 Crore students through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) of the cooking cost component of the Mid Day Meal Scheme.

➡️ Rain to lash several Odisha districts during next 5 days.

India News

➡️ GST Council Meeting: Import of Covid-related relief items, even if purchased or meant for donating to government or to any relief agency upon recommendation of state authority, to be exempted from IGST till August 31, 2021, says Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

➡️ Import of medicine for black fungus, that is Amphotericin B, has also been included in the exempted category.

➡️ Restrictions on scheduled international passenger flights to/from India extended till June 30th.

➡️ Supreme Court directs states to identify and help children orphaned due to COVID-19 pandemic.

➡️ J&K: Encounter between security forces & militants in Shopian underway, 1 unidentified terrorist killed.

➡️ Air India flight returns mid-air to Delhi after bat found in plane.

➡️ NCB arrests Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

➡️ Delhi to open phase-wise from May 31 as COVID Pandemic under Control: CM Kejriwal.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India imposes a penalty of Rs 10 crores on HDFC Bank.

➡️ Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will not be part of the Indian squad for the Tokyo Olympics. The Badminton World Federation reiterated that the qualification period officially closes on June 15 and there will be no more qualifying events before that deadline.

➡️ Delhi Police has arrested Rohit Karor and Vijender alias Binder who is also a wrestler in the 23-year-old Sagar Rana’s murder case at Chhatrasal Stadium.

World News

➡️ Pfizer covid-19 vaccine to be available in India by July.

➡️ Germany to Vaccinate children over 12 from June 7.

➡️ Covid-19 is killing hundreds of pregnant women and babies in Brazil.

➡️ Joe Biden to propose $6 trillion budget to boost middle class and infrastructure.

➡️ Russian Court fines 19 million roubles ($259,000) to Twitter for failing to Delete Content.