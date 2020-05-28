TNI Evening News Headlines – May 28, 2020

Odisha News

* DCP Sagarika Nath flags off ‘Corona Sachetanata Rath’ in Bhubaneswar – An awareness campaign on wearing of masks to prevent spread of Covid-19.

* Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal contributed Rs 11 lakh to CMRF from Discretionary Grants for Cyclone Amphan resoration work. Earlier he had donated Rs.21 lakh to CMRF in wake of COVID-19.

* 10 more Shramik Special trains carrying stranded people expected to reach Odisha tomorrow: ECoR.

* Odisha: A shramik special train carrying 94 passengers from Goa reached Rourkela Railway Station, today.

* Odisha-Mo Parivar launches Assistance Camp for migrants in Border Areas.

* 12 places of Odisha record temperature above 40 degrees celsius; Titlagarh hottest at 45.2 degrees Celsius.

India News

* Supreme Court asks Railways to provide Food to Migrant Workers during the journey. States asked to provide food & transport. No travel fare either by Train or Buses to be charged from Migrant Workers.

* Karnataka suspends arrivals of flights, trains and vehicles from Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, MP & Rajasthan into the State.

* Vande Bharat Mission: 5 flights operated from Dubai to Kochi, Kannur, Kozhikode, Hyderabad, and Trivandrum carrying more than 900 passengers back to India.

* Ministry of External Affairs: India targets to bring back 100,000 passengers from 60 countries by the end of Phase II of Vande Bharat Mission.

* Railways operationalized 3736 Shramik Special Trains from various states across the country.

* 3 Delhi Jal Board staff test COVID-19 positive.

* Congress launches Speak Up India campaign; asks Centre to unlock coffers to help needy.

* Nizamuddin Markaz: Delhi police files chargesheets before court against 541 foreigners.

* 344 new COVID-19 positive cases and 6 deaths reported in West Bengal in last 24 hours. Positive cases stand at 4,536.

* India and Australia Leaders’ virtual summit to be held on June 4: Sources.

* 36th National Games postponed indefinitely due to COVID-19 pandemic.

World News

Cricket Australia announces full schedule of 2020-21 summer season.

Russia’s coronavirus outbreak worsens with 8,371 new infections in the past 24 hours; death toll rises to 4,142 and total positive cases stands at 379,051.

Nearly 13,000 Boeing workers, mostly in the US, are set to lose their jobs.