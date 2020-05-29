TNI Morning News Headlines – May 29, 2020

Odisha News

* Senior BJD Leader & President of Berhampur Cooperative Society, Alekh Choudhury & 2 others (including his Brother-in-law law) die of asphyxiation when a fire broke out at his Goshani Nuagaon house last night.

* 63 more test COVID-19 positive in Odisha; tally rises to 1723. As many as 4259 Samples tested on Thursday; Cumulative – 1,43,570.

* CM Naveen Patnaik has sought cooperation from Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on the singing of ‘Bande Utkal Janani’, a patriotic Odia song, on May 30 to boost the morale of Odisha’s COVID warriors.

* Nor’westers (Kalabaisakhi) wreaks havoc in Bhubaneswar at around 3 AM last night; several trees uprooted, electric infrastructure suffered damage.

* Two floors of Parliament Annexe building sealed after officer tests positive for COVID-19.

* Man allegedly kills son & buries body in his backyard at Gobara village in Athagarh.

Senior BJD Leader & President of Berhampur Cooperative Society, Alekh Choudhury & 2 others (including his Brother-in-law law) die of asphyxiation when a fire broke out at his Goshani Nuagaon house last night. #Odisha pic.twitter.com/uZR3acFQbA — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 29, 2020

India News

* With the highest spike of 7,466 more COVID-19 cases and 175 deaths in past 24 hours, India’s COVID-19 tally reached 1,65,799.

* The terrorist whose car was used to carry IED in Pulwama has been identified.

* Special Task Force of Kolkata Police Arrests Abdul Karim, Wanted Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh Terrorist.

* Total number of cases rises to 8158 in Rajasthan.

* Rajya Sabha member and managing director of leading Malayalam daily Mathrubhumi Veerendra Kumar dies at 84.

* Heavy Traffic after Ghaziabad seals border with Delhi over rising coronavirus cases.

* No talks between Prime Minister Modi and Trump on Ladakh: Sources. Last conversation between Modi and Trump was on April 4 on issue of hydroxychloroquine.

* Monsoon is likely to hit Maharashtra by June 8.

* Railways increases advance reservation period for all special trains to 120 days.

A record number of 7,466 #COVID19 +Ve cases reported across India on May 28; 175 deaths. 3,414 patients recover. Highest single-day spike in #Coronavirus cases in the country. #IndiaFightsCOVID19 #IndiaFightsCorona #TheNewsInsight pic.twitter.com/F8JAFAh7JI — TNI News Desk (@TNITweet) May 29, 2020

* HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ asks universities to form special cells to address academic issues of students due to COVID-19.

* Vande Bharat Mission: Passengers from Southern United States ready to board AI 126 to Delhi & Bhubhaneswar.

* Desi App Mitron poses threat to Tik Tok; crosses 50 lakh ( 5 million) downloads in a month!

* Fake social media photos exaggerating Uttarakhand forest fires situation: Forest official.

World News

* US President Donald Trump signs executive order to regulate social media sites amid Twitter row.

* PM Modi not in ‘good mood’ about ongoing border situation with China: Trump.

* Rs 3 crore cash (burnt notes) & Rs 16 lakh (in good shape) recovered from the debris of ill-fated plane #PK8303 that crashed in #Karachi last week.

* Twitter web app to allow users to schedule tweets.