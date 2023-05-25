Nor’wester wreaks havoc in Odisha; Govt Steps In

Bhubaneshwar, TNI Bureau: A powerful Nor’wester rain accompanied by gusty winds, thunder, and lightning wreaked havoc in various parts of Odisha on Thursday, causing widespread destruction. The areas most affected by the storm include Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Pipili, Puri, and Athagarh.

The sudden shift in weather from intense heat wave conditions to Nor’wester rainfall brought relief to the entire state. However, for residents in the coastal areas, it turned into a nightmare as the heavy rainfall and strong winds caused extensive damage.

In Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the Nor’wester unleashed gusty winds with speeds of up to 40-50 km per hour, uprooting numerous trees. In Pipili, vehicular movement was disrupted when a high-tension electric wire snapped under the force of the wind.

Reports indicate that several kutcha and asbestos houses suffered damage in Athagarh, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Sundargarh, Sambalpur, and Dhenkanal.

Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Special Relief Commission (SRC) has instructed district collectors to provide detailed reports on the extent of the damages as soon as possible.

Furthermore, the SRC has directed relevant officials to collaborate with DISCOMS (Distribution Companies) to expedite power restoration in the affected areas.