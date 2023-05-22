TNI Evening News Headlines – May 22, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
The newly sworn-in Ministers Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sudam Marndi and Sarada Prasad Nayak meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.
➡️2 places in Odisha record temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above. Sambalpur hottest at 42.6 degrees Celsius by 2:30 PM followed by Jharsuguda 42.4 degrees Celsius.
➡️Massive fire breaks out in a pipe warehouse in Sambalpur district. Fire tenders on the spot.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with the highest honour by Fiji & Papua New Guinea for his exceptional leadership on the global stage as a most-trusted Global Statesman.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sydney, Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit.
➡️Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.
➡️34 people arrested over West Bengal firecracker warehouse blast.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Janganana Bhawan in Delhi.
➡️Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Janganana Bhawan in Delhi.
➡️Modi Documentary Row: Delhi High Court issues defamation notice to BBC over ‘India The Modi Question’.
➡️Reserve Bank of India expects most of the outstanding Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes to come back to the banks by September 30.
➡️Splitsvilla fame and Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem.
➡️4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Punjab. Salman Khan among top 10 targets of Lawrence Bishnoi, reveals NIA probe.
➡️Venus to come closer to moon from May 23.
