TNI Evening News Headlines – May 22, 2023

➡️ The newly sworn-in Ministers Bikram Keshari Arukha, Sudam Marndi and Sarada Prasad Nayak meet Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik.

➡️ 2 places in Odisha record temperature of 40 degrees Celsius and above. Sambalpur hottest at 42.6 degrees Celsius by 2:30 PM followed by Jharsuguda 42.4 degrees Celsius.

➡️ Massive fire breaks out in a pipe warehouse in Sambalpur district. Fire tenders on the spot.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi conferred with the highest honour by Fiji & Papua New Guinea for his exceptional leadership on the global stage as a most-trusted Global Statesman.

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sydney , Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit.

➡️ Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets Rahul Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge in Delhi.

➡️ 34 people arrested over West Bengal firecracker warehouse blast.

➡️ Army back on Manipur streets after fresh violence hits Imphal.

➡️ Union Home Minister Amit Shah inaugurated Janganana Bhawan in Delhi.

➡️ Modi Documentary Row: Delhi High Court issues defamation notice to BBC over ‘India The Modi Question’.

➡️ Reserve Bank of India expects most of the outstanding Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes to come back to the banks by September 30.

➡️ Splitsvilla fame and Actor Aditya Singh Rajput found dead at his apartment in Andheri area. Body sent for post-mortem.

➡️ 4 shooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang arrested in Punjab. Salman Khan among top 10 targets of Lawrence Bishnoi, reveals NIA probe.