TNI Evening News Headlines – May 14, 2020

* Vande Bharat Mission: Special Air India flight carrying 151 stranded Odias from Dubai to land in Bhubaneswar airport today: BMC commissioner.

* 5 more ‘Shramik Special’ trains to arrive in Odisha tomorrow.

*Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 50 lakh assistance to kin of sarpanches in case of their death during COVID management. The families of those in private and public sectors, who are in engaged at the TMC, the quarantine centres and the Special COVID Hospital, will also receive the same amount of assistance.



* COVID-19 tally in Odisha rises to 611 with 73 new cases, including 42 in Ganjam, 17 in Jajpur & 9 in Bhadrak; active cases 450.

* Out of 86 people tested COVID-19 positive in Odisha in last 24 hours, 84 were in quarantines centres and 2 in containment zone: Odisha Govt’s Spokesperson on COVID19 Subroto Bagchi.

* Over 88000 return to Odisha in 49 Shramik Special Trains, buses since May 1.

* FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces food for 2 months to 8 Crore migrants, housing to urban poor, NREGA support to returning migrant workers, Central assistance of Rs. 11,000 crores to states for free accommodation & food in urban shelters.

* Today’s announcements by FM Nirmala Sitharaman will especially benefit our farmers and migrant workers.

* Mumbai Police’s ASI Murlidhar Waghmare & PN Bhagwan Parte have passed away due to Coronavirus.

* CBSE students who failed in Class 9, 11 to get another chance to clear exams.

* Bengaluru based artist Baadal Nanjundaswamy paints an image of a man wearing a mask on the stairs of a police station to create awareness about the importance of wearing a mask during COVID19 pandemic situation.

* Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Haryana stands at 818.

* African Swine Fever kills 15,000 domestic pigs in Assam.

* Union Commerce and Industry minister Piyush Goyal attends a video conference meeting of commerce ministers of G-20 countries.

* Heavy rain and hailstorm hit part of Delhi today.

* 447 new positive COVID19 cases & 2 deaths reported in Tamil Nadu today; total number of cases to 9,674 in the state.

* Shops to remain open between 7 AM to 6 PM in Punjab.

* NHRC has sent notices to the Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh govt over reports that a pregnant woman, who was walking on foot from Nashik to Satna, gave birth to her child on road.