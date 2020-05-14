Nirmal announces relief for Migrant Workers, Street Vendors, Small Farmers

TNI Bureau: To provide relief to migrant workers, street vendors & small farmers reeling under the impact of the lockdown, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a slew of liquidity support.

The Finance Minister today discussed about total of 9 measures announced today. 3 related to migrant workers, 1 loan within mudra for Small traders, 1 related to street vendors, 1 for housing, 1 for employment generation for tribal pockets & 2 for small farmers.

Key Announcements:

👉 Interest subvention & prompt repayment incentive on crop loans, due from March 1, extended till May 31, 2020. 3 crore farmers had availed the concessional loans worth Rs 4.2 lakh crore.

👉 63 lakh agricultural loans worth Rs 86,600 crore disbursed in March-April.

👉 Rs 4,200 crore given to develop rural infrastructure in March 2020.

👉 Minimum daily wage for Workers hiked from Rs 182 to Rs 202.

👉 Rs 11,002 crore spent from State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) to build shelters for urban poor (migrants) and provide them food and water.

👉 12,000 self-help groups made 3 crore masks and 1.2 lakh sanitizers.

👉 7,200 new SHGs for urban poor have been formed during the last two months.

👉 14.62 crores man-days of work generated till 13th May. 2.33 crore workers enrolled for MGNREGA.

👉 ‘One India One Wage’ to be introduced soon.

👉 Free food grain supply to all migrants for next 2 months for both card and non-card holders. They will be given 5kg wheat/rice per person & 1 kg chana per family/month for 2 months through the State Govts. 8 crore migrants will benefit. Rs 3500 crores to be spent on this.

👉 One Nation One Ration Card will be implemented. These cards will enable migrants to get ration in any states they are currently in. This will benefit 67 crore people across 23 states. National portability to cover 83% PDS population by August 2020, will be 100% coverage of these cards by March 2021.

👉 Affordable rental accommodation for Migrants & Urban Poor on PPP mode. States will be incentivised.

👉 MUDRA SHISHU Loans under Rs 50,000 to get 2% interest subvention for a oerid of 12 months. Rs 1,500 crore to be spent by Govt.

👉 Rs 5,000 crore special credit facility for Street Vendors. Up to Rs 10,000 credit to all vendors. 50 lakh vebdors to be benefitted.

👉 Credit link subsidy for Housing extended to March 2021. 2.5 lakh middle income families with Rs 6-18 lakh income to be benefitted.

👉 Projects worth Rs 6,000 crore by States for tribal job creation from Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) funds.

👉 Rs 30,000 crore emergency capital support to NABARD aimed at helping 3 crore small and marginal farmers. Fundsvto help Rabi crop and Kharif sowing.

👉 Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit for 2.5 crore farmers.

👉 Fishing, Dairy Farmers to get Kisan Credit Cards.

