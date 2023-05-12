TNI Evening News Headlines – May 12, 2023

➡️ Odisha Assembly Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha and two Ministers Samir Ranjan Dash and Srikant Sahu resigned from their posts amid speculation of a reshuffle in the Council of Ministers in the State.

➡️ Heat wave to make comeback in Odisha from May 15.

➡️ Counting of votes for Jharsuguda by-elections to begin at 8AM tomorrow. Counting will be held in 18 rounds.

➡️ CBSE Class 10 Results: 93.12% students clear exam; Bhubaneswar placed 8th among top 10 regions in India.

➡️ Ratha Jatra 2023: Today on the auspicious occasion of ‘Bhaunri’ the ‘Chaka Dera’ niti for the Ratha Making has been performed after receiving the ‘Agyanmala’ of ‘Mahaprabhu’.

➡️ Thrashed by teacher, Student of an ITI college in Mancheswar area in Bhubaneswar dies by suicide.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ 4 elephants were electrocuted to death in Andhra Pradesh’s Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

➡️ New Parliament Building likely to be inaugurated by May-End. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the new structure.

➡️ Counting of votes for Karnataka elections tomorrow.

➡️ The Gujarat Anti- Terrorist Squad has seized heroin worth Rs 217 crore from Rajkot district, Nigerian national arrested.

➡️ Actress Parineeti Chopra and AAP leader Raghav Chadha are reportedly set to get engaged on Saturday (May 13).

➡️ Indian boxer Nishant Dev (71kg) signs off with bronze medal at World Championships.