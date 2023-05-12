Speaker Bikram Arukha, Ministers Samir Dash & Srikant Sahu Resign

TNI Bureau: Odisha Speaker Bikram Keshari Arukha has resigned from his post on Friday. He is likely to be included in the Cabinet, it’s believed. Some other sources believe he could be assigned the charge of Ganjam District.

Political pundits in Odisha have hinted at a Cabinet Reshuffle, as School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash & Labour Minister Srikant Sahu resign from their posts.

Arukha submitted his resignation to the Deputy Speaker, citing personal reasons. After the departure of Pradeep Panigrahi and some other conflicts within the party, BJD is no longer in a strong position in Ganjam district. That’s probably the reason why Arukha had to resign as the Speaker to devote more time to the party and government.

School and Mass Education Minister Samir Dash and Srikant Sahu had recently courted controversies. Samir was accused of abetment of suicide of BJD’s former Zilla Parishad Member Dharmendra Sahu. BJD lost the bypoll in that seat.

Labour Minister Srikant Sahu was accused of sexual exploitation by a BJD leader. However, that lady was later accommodated in his department, raising eyebrows.

Since Governor Prof. Ganeshi Lal is out of Odisha and will return on May 22, it is not certain whether there will be an early reshuffle or it would be delayed further. Sources say he might return for a day if there is an immediate Cabinet Reshuffle.