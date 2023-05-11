Pakistan Supreme Court declares Imran Khan’s Arrest ‘Illegal’

TNI Bureau: Pakistan’s Supreme Court declared the arrest of former Prime Minister Imran Khan by the anti-graft agency as illegal and ordered his immediate release. The court expressed dissatisfaction with the proceedings, demanding justice for Imran Khan. Furthermore, the Supreme Court instructed him to appear before the Islamabad High Court on Friday.

Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was arrested on Tuesday outside the Islamabad High Court by Pakistani Rangers in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust Case. The arrest warrant was issued by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in Rawalpindi on May 1.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Following Imran Khan’s arrest, his supporters launched protests that turned violent at the Pakistan Army headquarters in Rawalpindi and the residence of the Corps Commander in Lahore. The unrest soon spread to multiple cities nationwide.

The PTI party petitioned against Imran Khan’s arrest ruling by the Islamabad High Court. The Supreme Court, led by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, and Justice Athar Minallah, reviewed the case. The Supreme Court deemed Imran Khan’s arrest unlawful and ordered his immediate release.

This decision by the Pakistan Supreme Court signifies a significant turning point in the ongoing controversy surrounding Imran Khan’s arrest. The repercussions of this ruling on the political landscape and the future legal proceedings related to the Al-Qadir Trust Case remain uncertain.