TNI Evening News Headlines – May 10, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 962 COVID positive cases & 859 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 781 local contact cases and 181 quarantine cases.

➡️ 9706 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 457569.

➡️ Odisha Government to float Global Tender for Covid Vaccine Procurement.

➡️ Odisha reports first case of black fungus infection in a Covid patient.

➡️ Odisha records single day recovery of 5634 Covid-19 cases.

➡️ Drive-in Vaccination at 3 more places – at parking Lot of Utkala Kanika Galleria Mall, Kalpana Symphony Mall & Rudrapur KIIT University Cricket Stadium, Patia under BMC jurisdiction from tomorrow.

➡️ Indian Railways declared to cancel six pairs of daily MEMU/passenger trains to/from Odisha from May 16 due to Covid surge.

India News

➡️ Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 13 cabinet ministers also take the oath.

➡️ Puducherry CM N Rangasamy tested positive for COVID19 and admitted at MGM Healthcare hospital, Chennai.

➡️ Karnataka reports 39,305 new positive cases, Maharashtra 37,236 new positive COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu reports 28,978 new COVID-19 positive cases and West Bengal 19,445 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ INS Kolkata arrives in New Mangalore with 54 MT medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders, and 47 oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait: Indian Navy.

➡️ RBI appoints Jose J Kattoor as new Executive Director with effect from May 4.

➡️ Edappadi K. Palaniswami elected as the leader of the AIADMK legislative party in Tamil Nadu.

➡️ Covid-19: Negative RTPCR report mandatory for people entering Uttarakhand.

➡️ Delhi High Court grants 3 weeks interim bail to Pinjara Tod activist Natasha Narwal after her father dies due to COVID 19.

➡️ Jharkhand announces free vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 14.

World News

➡️ Nepal Prime Minister Oli loses vote of confidence in House of Representatives.

➡️ Taliban declares 3-Day Afghan Ceasefire for Eid Holiday.

➡️ US declares state of emergency as cyber attack shuts down major pipeline.

➡️ Pakistan imposes Eid lockdown as COVID cases soar.