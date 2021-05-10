TNI Evening News Headlines – May 10, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 962 COVID positive cases & 859 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 781 local contact cases and 181 quarantine cases.
➡️ 9706 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 457569.
➡️ Odisha Government to float Global Tender for Covid Vaccine Procurement.
➡️ Odisha reports first case of black fungus infection in a Covid patient.
➡️ Odisha records single day recovery of 5634 Covid-19 cases.
➡️ Drive-in Vaccination at 3 more places – at parking Lot of Utkala Kanika Galleria Mall, Kalpana Symphony Mall & Rudrapur KIIT University Cricket Stadium, Patia under BMC jurisdiction from tomorrow.
➡️ Indian Railways declared to cancel six pairs of daily MEMU/passenger trains to/from Odisha from May 16 due to Covid surge.
India News
➡️ Himanta Biswa Sarma takes oath as the Chief Minister of Assam. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s 13 cabinet ministers also take the oath.
➡️ Puducherry CM N Rangasamy tested positive for COVID19 and admitted at MGM Healthcare hospital, Chennai.
➡️ Karnataka reports 39,305 new positive cases, Maharashtra 37,236 new positive COVID-19 cases, Tamil Nadu reports 28,978 new COVID-19 positive cases and West Bengal 19,445 new cases in the last 24 hours.
➡️ INS Kolkata arrives in New Mangalore with 54 MT medical oxygen, 400 oxygen cylinders, and 47 oxygen concentrators from Qatar and Kuwait: Indian Navy.
➡️ RBI appoints Jose J Kattoor as new Executive Director with effect from May 4.
➡️ Edappadi K. Palaniswami elected as the leader of the AIADMK legislative party in Tamil Nadu.
➡️ Covid-19: Negative RTPCR report mandatory for people entering Uttarakhand.
➡️ Delhi High Court grants 3 weeks interim bail to Pinjara Tod activist Natasha Narwal after her father dies due to COVID 19.
➡️ Jharkhand announces free vaccination for 18-44 age group on May 14.
World News
➡️ Nepal Prime Minister Oli loses vote of confidence in House of Representatives.
➡️ Taliban declares 3-Day Afghan Ceasefire for Eid Holiday.
➡️ US declares state of emergency as cyber attack shuts down major pipeline.
➡️ Pakistan imposes Eid lockdown as COVID cases soar.
