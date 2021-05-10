Odisha Govt to float Global Tender for Covid Vaccine Procurement

TNI Bureau: In a bid to ramp up the Covid Vaccination process to save lives, Odisha Government has decided to float global tender to procure the vaccines. A technical team will be formed for the tender process.

Through this tender process, Odisha will procure Covid Vaccines from various firms across the world.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Odisha Government has vaccinated the frontline workers in the State and is working on a war footing to vaccinate maximum people as it believes vaccination helps in reducing severity in the Covid patients although they might still get infected.

Citing the example of Israel, Odisha Governnent has vowed to bring normalcy in the State through aggressive vaccination.

The Government remains committed to procure more vaccines for the people, streamline the vaccination process and ensure adequate vaccination.