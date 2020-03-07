TNI Morning News Headlines – March 7, 2020

TNI Bureau: Greetings. Here are the morning news headlines for our readers.
#CRUT announces free ride on #MoBus for all women commuters on the occasion of #InternationalWomensDay .
Guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar visits Puri Srimandir; hails Administration.
conducts raids at #YesBank Director #RanaKapoor’s Mumbai residence. Case registered against him under PMLA.
Supreme Court Judge Ranjana Prakash Desai to head Delimitation Commission for J&K and 4 North Eastern States – Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Manipur.
General Secretary K Anbazhagan passes away at the age of 97.
Related Posts
invites bids to sell its entire 52.98 % stake in Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd (BPCL).
DGP Lokanath Behera issues directive to all district police chiefs to handover duty of station house officers (SHO) to women police personnel tomorrow on #InternationalWomensDay .
I &B Ministry imposes 48-hour ban on Kerala’s Asianet News & Media One TV over #DelhiRiots coverage.
Narendra Modi to address the beneficiaries of the Janaushadhi Kendras, today on Janaushadhi Diwas via video conferencing. 6200 Janaushadhi Kendras are operating in 700 out of the 728 districts in India.
Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray leaves for Ayodhya on a day-long visit.
Police recovers the pistol of Shahrukh (who opened fire & pointed gun at Police during North East Delhi violence) from his residence.
least 32 people killed, 60 wounded in an attack at a death anniversary ceremony of a political leader in Kabul.
death toll in China rises to 3,042; confirmed cases at 80,552.
