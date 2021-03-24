Night Curfew returns to Odisha’s Nabarangpur Dist

TNI Bureau: A day after night curfew was clamped in Malkangiri, Nabarangpur district administration has decided to impose night curfew in the district from tomorrow 8 PM to 6 AM to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Followings restrictions will be imposed during the night curfew:

➡️ Not more than five persons will be allowed at any public or private places except gathering inside house or house premises.

➡️ Non-essential gatherings and assemblies such as seminars, workshops, and conferences are to be cancelled.

➡️ Social gatherings in religious functions, marriage receptions, parties etc. shall not be conducted.

➡️ No wedding processions or opera shows shall be organized.

➡️ No political rally or gathering for agitation should be conducted.

➡️ Kalyan Mandaps shall not be permitted for functions.

Anybody with symptoms like cough, fever or difficulty in breathing should call the district helpline No.06858-222459, Mobile No.9439988787, 9439988468/ District COVID Control Room No.06858.222434.