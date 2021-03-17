TNI Evening News Headlines – March 17, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ 61 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 335857.

➡️ Odisha Government appoints 1987-batch IFS officer Sisir Kumar Ratho as Principal Chief Conservator of Forests & Head of Forest Force.

➡️ Additional Chief Secretary of Health PK Mohapatra writes to Union Health Secretary, urges to include mediapersons in COVID 19 vaccine drive.

➡️ Odisha Government urges NTA to hold NEET UG 2021 exam in all 30 districts of the State.

➡️ BJP & Congress seek intervention of CM Naveen Patnaik on paddy procurement.

➡️ A Truck Driver in Berhampur fined Rs 1000 for not Wearing Helmet.

➡️ COVID-19 Vaccination of Puri Srimandir Sevayats begins from today.

➡️ Odisha DGP reviews security arrangements ahead of President Ram Nath Kovind’s Odisha visit.

➡️ Odisha unit of BJP to gherao State Assembly on 20 March over Mahanga Double Murder case where two of BJP leaders, including Kulamani Baral were murdered.

India News

➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with Chief Ministers of States over rising COVID 19 cases; urges States to increase Vaccination centers, scale up RT-PCR tests.

➡️ PM Modi asks States to focus on effective contact tracing and micro-containment zones to control the surge in Covid cases.

➡️ Outgoing Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh transferred and posted as DG Home Guard. Hemant Nagrale appointed as the new Mumbai Police Commissioner.

➡️ BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says that his father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari will support the Bharatiya Janata Party.

➡️ On 15th March, 8.34 million COVID19 vaccine doses were administered worldwide, of which India alone administered 36% of doses: Health Ministry.

➡️ Maharashtra reports 23,179 new COVID-19 cases, 9,138 discharges and 84 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Kerala reports 2098 new COVID 19 cases, 2815 recoveries and 13 deaths in the 24 hours.

➡️ Punjab reports 2,039 new COVID-19 cases, 1,274 discharges and 35 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Gujarat reports 1,122 new COVID19 cases, 775 recoveries and 3 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Supreme Court notice to Centre over Common Utility Ducts along Highways.

➡️ 60% of all active cases are concentrated in Maharashtra.

➡️ The Appropriation Bill, 2021 passed in Lok Sabha.

➡️ Mamata Banerjee releases TMC Manifesto.

➡️ Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal tests positive for COVID19.

➡️ South Africa women beat India by 5- wickets in the fifth ODI; Win series by 4-1.

World News

➡️ Boris Johnson to get Oxford/AstraZeneca jab as UK expands vaccine drive to over-50s.

➡️ Moderna begins COVID-19 vaccine trial in kids under age of 12 in Canada and the United States.

➡️ Prince Philip leaves King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after a one-month stay.

➡️ 8 died in Georgia massage parlor shootings; a 21-year-old man suspected in the shootings was taken into custody.

➡️ France says it has entered third Covid-19 wave.

➡️ 58 killed in “barbarous” attacks on a bus and nearby villages in Niger close to Mali border.