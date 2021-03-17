100-Word Edit: Jagannath Land Row

There is an outrage over sale of Lord Jagannath’s land across the country. But, it’s an ongoing process based on the recommendations of a committee headed by then Governor BD Sharma (1977-1980).

Devotees across the country had donated land to Srimandir. The land have been encroached for decades. There is nothing else the Government can do at this juncture. The Temple Authority won’t be able to protect or use the land.

Instead of going to Court for the land located at faraway places, it’s always better to dispose them off and spend that money on development and management of Srimandir.