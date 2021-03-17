Journalists may get Covid Vaccine Shots soon in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Journalists and other personnel of the print and electronic media working in Odisha may soon get the Covid-19 vaccine shots as the Odisha Government has asked the Centre to include additional categories of people as Frontline Workers (FLWs) for COVID-19 vaccination.

In a letter to Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, PK Mohapatra, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare department urged to include many categories of persons who are at risk of exposure to infection due to the nature of their work have not been included as FLWs.

Following categories of people may be included as FLWs:

➡️ Journalists and other personnel of the print and electronic media

➡️ Staff engaged in maintenance of essential services like electricity and water supply

➡️ Staff engaged at airports, railway stations and sea ports

➡️ Sevayats (servitors) of Lord Jagannath Temple, Puri and Lingaraj Temple, Bhubaneswar