TNI Evening News Headlines – March 15, 2023

➡️ IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorm in several Odisha Districts till March 19; Nayagarh, Rayagada, Kalahandi and Kandhamal to witness light rainfall during last 24 hours.

➡️ Stampede-like situation at Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri due to huge rush on Sankranti.

➡️ Reliance Jio launches 5G services in Four more Odisha Towns including Sundargarh, Bhawanipatna, Jatni and Khordha towns.

➡️ Pigeon with tags found in Astaranga area in Puri district.

➡️ Odisha Primary school teachers put strike on hold.

➡️ Close shave for labourers as under-construction bridge collapses in Kendrapara. ➡️ Four people suffocated to death inside a drain in Baramati, Pune. ➡️ Puducherry schools closed for classes 1 to 9 until further orders amid Omicron surge. ➡️ Defence Ministry introduces bill in Lok Sabha to empower commanders of tri-services.

➡️ Setback to Uddhav Thackeray as former Minister Deepak Sawant joins Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena.

➡️ Russian authorities say they will try to recover debris of US drone brought down after encounter with Russian jets.