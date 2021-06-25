TNI Evening News Headlines – June 25, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurate healthcare infrastructure and lay foundation for multiple medical oxygen storage and generation plants at different hospitals across the State.

➡️ Odisha Matric Exam results announced; pass percentage stands at 97.89%.

➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 776 Doctors have died during #secondwave of COVID-19 pandemic; maximum 34 Doctors lost their lives in Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar wins 2 awards in India Smart City Contest; ranked 3rd among all Smart Cities in India in the Governance category for its unique Mobile APP Bhubaneswar Me; 2nd among all Smart Cities in the Social Aspects category for its globally acclaimed project.

➡️ Odisha reports first Delta Plus variant positive cases from Deogarh district.

➡️ Odisha Government directs urban local bodies (ULBs) to spend 25% budget on slum development.

India News

➡️ Government of India announces income tax concessions for payments for Covid 19 treatment, death.

➡️ Govt extends several tax deadlines, including time to invest in residential house for tax deduction, payments under dispute resolution scheme; extends last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN by 3 months to Sept 30

➡️ 48 cases of the Delta plus Covid variant have been detected in India so far. Maharashtra reported most number of these cases at 20.

➡️ Maharashtra imposes stricter COVID-19 restrictions after first death due to Delta Plus variant.

➡️ Deaths of two Delta Plus positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ DRDO successfully test-fires Enhanced Range 122mm Caliber Rocket. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets up to 40 km.

➡️ DRDO successfully test-fires extended-range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket. The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kilometres.

➡️ Covidshield, Covaxin work against delta, alpha, beta, gamma COVID-19 variants: ICMR.

➡️ Bank security guard shoots customer for not wearing mask in UP.

➡️ Tax exemption for expenditure on COVID-19 treatment announced.

➡️ Twitter blocks IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s account for an hour.

World News

➡️ Pakistan continues to remain on FATF ‘grey list’; Pakistan Government fails to check risk of money laundering and terror financing, says Financial Action Task Force.

➡️ India bats for ‘independent, democratic’ state of Palestine, seeks end to conflict.

➡️ Hong Kong bids goodbye to pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, people line up for last copies.

➡️ Delta Variant significantly more Transmissible, Dangerous: Indian-American Doctor.

➡️ Imran Khan visits ISI HQ on day of blast outside Hafiz residence: Report.