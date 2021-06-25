TNI Evening News Headlines – June 25, 2021

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurate healthcare infrastructure and lay foundation for multiple medical oxygen storage and generation plants at different hospitals across the State
Odisha News

➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurate healthcare infrastructure and lay foundation for multiple medical oxygen storage and generation plants at different hospitals across the State.

➡️ Odisha Matric Exam results announced; pass percentage stands at 97.89%.

➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 776 Doctors have died during #secondwave of COVID-19 pandemic; maximum 34 Doctors lost their lives in Odisha.

➡️ Bhubaneswar wins 2 awards in India Smart City Contest; ranked 3rd among all Smart Cities in India in the Governance category for its unique Mobile APP Bhubaneswar Me; 2nd among all Smart Cities in the Social Aspects category for its globally acclaimed project.

➡️ Odisha reports first Delta Plus variant positive cases from Deogarh district.

➡️ Odisha Government directs urban local bodies (ULBs) to spend 25% budget on slum development.

India News

➡️ Government of India announces income tax concessions for payments for Covid 19 treatment, death.

➡️ Govt extends several tax deadlines, including time to invest in residential house for tax deduction, payments under dispute resolution scheme; extends last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN by 3 months to Sept 30

➡️ 48 cases of the Delta plus Covid variant have been detected in India so far. Maharashtra reported most number of these cases at 20.

➡️ Maharashtra imposes stricter COVID-19 restrictions after first death due to Delta Plus variant.

➡️ Deaths of two Delta Plus positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.

➡️ DRDO successfully test-fires Enhanced Range 122mm Caliber Rocket. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets up to 40 km.

➡️ DRDO successfully test-fires extended-range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket. The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kilometres.

➡️ Covidshield, Covaxin work against delta, alpha, beta, gamma COVID-19 variants: ICMR.

➡️ Bank security guard shoots customer for not wearing mask in UP.

➡️ Tax exemption for expenditure on COVID-19 treatment announced.

➡️ Twitter blocks IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s account for an hour.

World News

➡️ Pakistan continues to remain on FATF ‘grey list’; Pakistan Government fails to check risk of money laundering and terror financing, says Financial Action Task Force.

➡️ India bats for ‘independent, democratic’ state of Palestine, seeks end to conflict.

➡️ Hong Kong bids goodbye to pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, people line up for last copies.

➡️ Delta Variant significantly more Transmissible, Dangerous: Indian-American Doctor.

➡️ Imran Khan visits ISI HQ on day of blast outside Hafiz residence: Report.

