TNI Evening News Headlines – June 25, 2021

Odisha News
➡️ Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurate healthcare infrastructure and lay foundation for multiple medical oxygen storage and generation plants at different hospitals across the State.
➡️ Odisha Matric Exam results announced; pass percentage stands at 97.89%.
➡️ Indian Medical Association (IMA) says 776 Doctors have died during #secondwave of COVID-19 pandemic; maximum 34 Doctors lost their lives in Odisha.
➡️ Bhubaneswar wins 2 awards in India Smart City Contest; ranked 3rd among all Smart Cities in India in the Governance category for its unique Mobile APP Bhubaneswar Me; 2nd among all Smart Cities in the Social Aspects category for its globally acclaimed project.
➡️ Odisha reports first Delta Plus variant positive cases from Deogarh district.
➡️ Odisha Government directs urban local bodies (ULBs) to spend 25% budget on slum development.
India News
➡️ Government of India announces income tax concessions for payments for Covid 19 treatment, death.
➡️ Govt extends several tax deadlines, including time to invest in residential house for tax deduction, payments under dispute resolution scheme; extends last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN by 3 months to Sept 30
➡️ 48 cases of the Delta plus Covid variant have been detected in India so far. Maharashtra reported most number of these cases at 20.
➡️ Maharashtra imposes stricter COVID-19 restrictions after first death due to Delta Plus variant.
➡️ Deaths of two Delta Plus positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh.
➡️ DRDO successfully test-fires Enhanced Range 122mm Caliber Rocket. These rockets have been developed for Army applications and can destroy targets up to 40 km.
➡️ DRDO successfully test-fires extended-range version of indigenously developed Pinaka rocket. The enhanced range version of Pinaka Rocket System can destroy targets at distances up to 45 kilometres.
➡️ Covidshield, Covaxin work against delta, alpha, beta, gamma COVID-19 variants: ICMR.
➡️ Bank security guard shoots customer for not wearing mask in UP.
➡️ Tax exemption for expenditure on COVID-19 treatment announced.
➡️ Twitter blocks IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad’s account for an hour.
World News
➡️ Pakistan continues to remain on FATF ‘grey list’; Pakistan Government fails to check risk of money laundering and terror financing, says Financial Action Task Force.
➡️ India bats for ‘independent, democratic’ state of Palestine, seeks end to conflict.
➡️ Hong Kong bids goodbye to pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, people line up for last copies.
➡️ Delta Variant significantly more Transmissible, Dangerous: Indian-American Doctor.
➡️ Imran Khan visits ISI HQ on day of blast outside Hafiz residence: Report.
